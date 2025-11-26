Noah Clowney Emerging As Potential Nets Building Block

The Brooklyn Nets made an NBA record five first round draft picks this past summer.

Time will tell whether all of those draft picks will work out, but the Nets sent a clear message, and that is to develop young talent into longterm pieces that could help the franchise win its first championship.

Noah Clowney was drafted in 2023, but he's still just 21 years old. In fact, he's two months younger than Danny Wolf, who was drafted in 2025.

Clowney popped off for a career-high 31 points in the Nets' 113-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, but what was most staggering is that he fired away 13 triples, converting seven of them.

“We're playing through him,” Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “In 39 minutes, he scored 31 points, and he was a plus-one. That just tells you the impact he had in this game when he was on the court. His presence was great, and I can see in his face how locked in he is, how his shot looks, and all those things. You're starting to see the growth. I'm really, really proud of him. He's had a good stretch. The challenge for me to him is to sustain it and improve it. Don't just feel good about it.”

At 6-foot-10, Clowney has showcased incredible range and an ability to put the ball on the floor and blow by his man. There are times where he might look a little lost defensively and either react too late or too soon, but those are things that can be worked on as his career progresses.

“He spent the summer working on his drives, decision-making, using his body, and you can see it right now. He’s playing like a grown man at 21 years old,” Fernandez said. “He’s driving and shooting. He’s been making winning plays on defense. And I think he said it to you guys a few days ago, ‘I just want to put a full game together and play on both ends.’ And he’s done it. He makes all these winning plays [with] his effort.”

The Nets don't yet have a true No. 1 option that can help them compete for multiple championships, but the best thing they can do for now is to give their young players meaningful reps on an NBA hardwood and help them find their niche while experiencing the highs and lows of being a professional.