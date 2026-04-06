Would the Brooklyn Nets Have Drafted Differently in 2025 With Hindsight?

The Brooklyn Nets bet on potential in the 2025 NBA Draft, but early results are making people wonder what they might have missed.

Brooklyn welcomed five rookies from the draft last offseason, and it's almost time to put a bow on their premier season. Egor Demin (No. 8), Nolan Traoré (No. 19), Drake Powell (No. 22), Ben Saraf (No. 26) and Danny Wolf (No. 27) all showed promise in some way, but knowing what we know now, Brooklyn's draft decisions may have been different.

Minutes were fairly easy to come by on one of the worst rosters in the league, but the Nets will likely shift to a more competitive mindset next season, making opportunities slimmer. It's hard to say if a team would switch its pick, even in hindsight, after just one season.

Brooklyn will rely heavily on development this offseason to prove that its selections were not mistakes. Even so, looking back at what could've been can show how effective its draft appeared after year one.

Starting from the top, Demin was arguably the Nets' most effective rookie before his season-ending plantar fascia injury. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from three-point range on more than six attempts per game. His role may not have been what was anticipated of him coming into the season, but his ability to adapt widens his ceiling.

High-quality players taken close behind him include Cedric Coward and Derik Queen. Coward was another guard option for Brooklyn, and his game is vastly more aggressive than Demin's. Queen has been one of the more well-rounded rookies this season, but the Nets weren't looking for a forward that high. It's safe to say that Demin would still be the pick today even after the injury.

Brooklyn's pair of international draftees is a split in terms of the impression they've made this season. Traoré would be the pick again in hindsight, given his age and playmaking capabilities, but Saraf always seemed doomed for an uphill battle being the third guard drafted.

With more utility guys like Hugo González and Sion James drafted behind Saraf, the Nets may have reconsidered their options even with solid play lately.

Moving to Powell, his case is interesting because his impact isn't always shown on the stat sheet and he still has plenty more room to grow. The most notable impact player drafted behind him was Nique Clifford, who is much older but far more polished on both sides of the ball. Brooklyn also could've traded the pick for future assets in hindsight.

Wolf was the Nets' final pick of the draft and the most senior selection. He also suffered a season-ending injury, but showcased a unique skill set through 57 games that could be honed into a central building block.

The forwards drafted behind him who showed the most potential this season were Maxime Raynaud, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Noah Penda. Wolf's ability to make plays for others out of the post fits Brooklyn's system better than most rookies could've –– although an addition like Raynaud would be too good to pass up on –– leaving him as a likely pick in a re-draft.

Next season will be a big test to see how impactful this rookie class can really be. If they can contribute to winning basketball, this draft could be seen in a much brighter national light.