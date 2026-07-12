Remembering Nic Claxton's Time with the Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton was recently dealt to the Chicago Bulls in a multi-team trade that sent Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Georgia product came to Brooklyn during the most eventful time in franchise history. The team had just signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and was roughly a year and a half away from trading for James Harden.

Out went Jarrett Allen in the deal that sent Harden to Brooklyn, and with DeAndre Jordan seeing a considerable decline in his game, the pressure was on for Claxton to step into a bigger role.

Claxton showed flashes, including an and-1 alley-oop slam over LeBron James on Christmas Day in 2021, which effectively served as the game-winner.

NIC CLAXTON THROWS DOWN THE OOP OVER BRON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dqsdozz5iA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021

However, he was also consistently outrebounded by more physical bigs and couldn't buy a free throw when the Boston Celtics unceremoniously swept the Nets in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Though Claxton hasn't been able to fully overcome those weaknesses, he eventually developed into a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and looked to be the big man who could help Durant and Irving bring an NBA championship to Brooklyn.

Claxton thrived in the pick-and-roll, as a rim roller and lob threat alongside Durant and Irving. He also anchored the defense inside and overwhelmed his opponents of all sizes at the level.

Claxton still embraced NetsWorld even after the 7/11 era ended abruptly and he continued to develop his all-around game and leadership skills.

Claxton always found a way to connect with his new teammates, adjust to their playstyle and develop great chemistry with them on and off the floor despite the ugly box scores and less-than-ideal record.

Claxton especially developed a nice rapport with Michael Porter Jr., helping set the Nets' leading scorer up for clean looks off of pick-and-roll, curling and cutting actions.

Claxton's playmaking skills and ability to push the ball up court helped him assimilate into the modern NBA as a big man, and his defensive versatility is exactly how he can contribute to a winning team despite having some limitations as a rim protector.

But his fiery energy on the court and calm demeanor and poise off it helped keep spirits high in a locker room that surely experienced its fair share of frustrations, which is why Claxton will always be remembered fondly by the majority of the Nets' fanbase and his former teammates and coaches.