The Brooklyn Nets Could Miss Nic Claxton More Than Fans Might Think

Loyalty is continually decreasing in sports, especially in the NBA. It's rare to see players serve multiple contracts out with the same team. Nic Claxton became an undervalued exception to this recent trend in his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Claxton spent seven seasons with the organization that drafted him 31st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. His time with the Nets spanned 380 games and four seasons with playoff appearances.

The decision to leave the franchise this offseason wasn't of his own accord, either. Claxton was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that brought Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick (Joshua Jefferson) to Brooklyn. The front office needed to fill cap space, and the 27-year-old was likely sent off in hopes of a positive change after three seasons near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Among all-time Nets leaderboards, Claxton ranks ninth in total rebounds, seventh in defensive rebounds, fourth in total blocks, third in offensive rating and first in field goal percentage. Since the Nets moved to Brooklyn in the 2012-13 season, the only center that could be considered more valuable to the organization was Brook Lopez.

Claxton's all-time averages in a Nets uniform were 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. His efficiency on both ends of the floor made him a high-impact player, but the front office decided it was time to part ways.

He's making an average annual salary of $22.1 million dollars across the next two seasons and experienced a down year in terms of rebounding and defensive impact. Randle brings in more money to fill the team's payroll, and it appears that it's time for 24-year-old center Day'Ron Sharpe to get a shot at the starting spot.

Brooklyn's main struggles came from a lack of versatility on offense and rebounding struggles. Sharpe is coming off the best scoring season of his career, averaging 8.7 points per game, and offers more intrigue as a perimeter scorer than Claxton. Rebounding is also where he's made his living in the league. Sharpe is one of the most effective rebounders per minute.

Where the worries stem from is the fact that Sharpe has never played a big role. He usually plays less than 20 minutes a night compared to the usual 30 minutes per game that a starter typically sees. Sharpe has foul and turnover troubles while being an unproven rim protector.

It may have been time for a change of the guard in the front court, given the Nets' recent failures. But with a lot more depth on the team this coming season compared to the past, Claxton could have been the perfect rock for the young backcourt to lean on.