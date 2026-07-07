Donovan Mitchell Extension Shows Why Nets Must be Cautious When Star Hunting

The Brooklyn Nets always find themselves in rumors when a disgruntled star is looking for a new home, but they can’t afford to reckless in this era of the NBA.

After the failed big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden dissolved in Brooklyn, the Nets have been near the bottom of the NBA landscape since. Sitting in the lottery for the past three seasons and having no playoff wins since 2021 while also watching their crosstown rivals raise the Larry O’Brien, the Nets would fit the bill as a team more than ready to star hunt.

Although Brooklyn hasn’t managed to add a new star in recent years, it certainly isn’t for lack of trying. With Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle headlining next year’s roster, the Nets’ level of talent has grown, but they’re still missing the superstar talent needed to win a championship.

So, it would make perfect sense for Brooklyn to continue on their current path and eventually pounce on one of the next disgruntled NBA All-Stars who demands out or pushes their current team too far. However, the Nets need to understand that adding an All-NBA or superstar player isn’t always the needlemover it was in the past.

On Tuesday, as the NBA offseason has become a bit quieter, the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to an extension with star guard Donovan Mitchell for four years and $273 million. The max extension Cleveland could’ve offered is another illustration of why the Nets should remain cautious when stars come knocking.

With an AAV of $68.25 million, Mitchell’s massive deal could hinder Cleveland’s ability to build effectively around him. Although Mitchell is certainly a star, he’s made only one conference finals in nine seasons, which featured him getting swept by the Knicks in 2026.

That sort of investment for a team that may not be all that close to winning a title is the sort of investment Brooklyn must stay away from. As Brad Stevens put it in a press conference following Boston’s decision to send Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia, it’s tough in this day and age to build a roster when just two guys take up a significant percentage of a team’s cap room.

The same sentiment still holds true for a team that’s building around just one star on a massive deal, which would likely be Brooklyn’s situation if it manages to add a superstar-level player in the near future. No, the Nets shouldn’t avoid making a run at the next superstar that becomes available, but they need to ensure they have a roster ready to compete or their situation may not actually improve.