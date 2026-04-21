Revisiting the Brooklyn Nets 2021 Postseason Run, How it Impacts Today

The big three, a dominant first-round series and a matter of inches in Game 7 of the second round highlighted the 2021 Playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets.

Now in the midst of one of the worst stretches in terms of winning since making the move to Brooklyn from New Jersey, it's a good time to look back at that postseason. It was Steve Nash's first season ever in a head coaching role, and he helped the team to a 48-24 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Round 1: 4-1 Win vs Celtics

Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) talks to head coach Steve Nash during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The Nets faced the No. 7-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round, taking the series 4-1 and posting a +56-point differential. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown in the series, and the only game within single digits was their 125-119 Game 3 win.

Kevin Durant was the driving force for Brooklyn, averaging 32.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 stocks and three assists per game. He set the tone during Game 1 with 32 points, 12 rebounds and two stocks in the 104-93 win. Durant also helped keep Jayson Tatum to 22 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

In a Game 5 clincher, James Harden posted 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four stocks in the 123-109 victory. His performance and the difference in three-point shooting efficiency were the key factors that tipped the game in the Nets' favor. They shot 46.9% from deep compared to Boston's 27.5% clip.

Conf. Semifinals: 4-3 Loss vs Bucks

Dec 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brooklyn's tragic conference semifinals series was marked by constant equalization from Milwaukee. The Nets took an early 2-0 lead before Milwaukee evened the series at 2-2. Then they took the 3-2 advantage before it was knotted at 3-3 heading into Game 7 at Barclays Center.

The game that sent Brooklyn to Cancún was the only one of the series where the away team won. Game 7 was also only the seventh time in NBA history that a Game 7 went into overtime.

Durant scored 48 points in the game, but is widely remembered for his shot that nearly sent the Nets to the conference finals, instead sending the game to an inevitable defeat in overtime. His size 18 shoes weren't necessarily a downfall, but an unfortunate factor considering the trajectory of this franchise after the loss.

Today's Impact

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez talks with guard Drake Powell (4) during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the 2021 Playoffs, a poor draft and problems with the big three began to dig a hole for Brooklyn. The Nets took four players in the 2021 NBA Draft, none of whom are currently on the team. Kyrie Irving and Durant both suffered injuries during the 2021-22 season, and Harden requested a trade after 44 games, leading to a No. 7 seed in the 2022 Playoffs and a first-round sweep defeat against Boston.

Brooklyn didn't have any draft picks in 2022 to help retool the roster, which would be the same case in 2024. Getting Durant, Harden and Irving together sacrificed much of its future draft capital.

The 2022-23 season is where the team really started a downward slope. Nash was out as head coach after seven games, and both Durant and Irving were traded away halfway through the season. The Nets still managed a playoff spot, but were swept in the first round again.

Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson were drafted in 2023, and today's core began to form. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson were Brooklyn's key pieces acquired in the Durant trade from the Phoenix Suns. Both were later flipped for extensive draft capital and a current key piece in Michael Porter Jr.

Since the 2024 offseason, Fernández has led the rebuild. A historical 2025 draft class highlighted this past season as the Nets capitalized on their various assets. He and his coaching staff were awarded contract extensions on Monday. Fernández has received in-depth praise from his young roster and general manager Sean Marks for instilling a collaborative culture.

Brooklyn is still recovering from the 2021 Playoffs fallout in many ways. Without its own first-round pick in 2027, a competitive season could come with another top projected draft pick and plenty of money to use in free agency.