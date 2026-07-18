The Brooklyn Nets Are Placing a High Upside Bet on Josh Minott

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot more roster certainty going into this season compared to last. They're still very young, but probably won't claim the 'youngest team in the NBA' title again.

One of the biggest unknowns that the organization is putting faith in is Josh Minott. He was acquired from the Boston Celtics for virtually nothing at the 2026 trade deadline and then played some of the best basketball of his career in 16 games with the Nets.

Minott won't be a key player in the sense that he'll be expected to start or even be one of the first players off the bench, but the risk involved with him is what was given up to keep him. It's not necessarily a one-for-one situation, but the decision to retain him came at the expense of letting go of Ziaire Williams.

It's a very similar contract situation for Minott to what Williams had last season. Williams signed a two-year, $12 million deal in the 2025 offseason with a team option in the second season, which Brooklyn declined. Now, Minott has signed a similar prove-it deal this offseason. He's on a two-year, $9 million contract with a team option in the second season. The cheaper deal and the fact that Minott is one year younger than Williams probably helped tip the scales in his favor.

Still, Minott is the less proven entity. Williams was the Nets' best perimeter defender last season and a reliable 34.2% three-point shooter in his two seasons with the team. He was also underrated in his ability to apply rim pressure, finishing last season with a career-high in free-throw attempts per game. Minott projects to have a lot of the same impact that Williams had, but he has a lower floor.

The end of last season was a gold mine for many players with Brooklyn. Minott took advantage of the situation, averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 stocks per game primarily off the bench. He also shot 39.5% from deep on nearly five attempts per game.

In a more defined role in what's expected to be a more competitive Nets team, Minott's role and impact are a mystery.

He'll have the chance to be a primary backup at the three or four with his 6-foot-8, 205-pound frame. Minott will have to capitalize on fewer opportunities. The key for him will be knowing his role. Brooklyn could use a more consistent three-and-D forward.

The small sample size of positive returns that Minott has put forth has to be taken with a grain of salt. This will be the first time in his career with a defined role and real expectations.