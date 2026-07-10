Why Nets' Ben Saraf Could be a Versatile Puzzle Piece

Ben Saraf is unique. First off, he's a part of the rough estimate of about 10% of NBA players who are left-handed. Secondly, he's got International roots spreading far and wide. Saraf was born in South Africa, has Israeli roots, and has played professionally across Europe and the Middle East. Finally, he's one of the few guards in today's game without a three-point jumper.

His unique background and play style isn't to say that he won't ever be a solid contributor for the Brooklyn Nets; it actually may give him a competitive edge. Given the imbalance of left-handed players in the league, it makes guarding those players different, not necessarily harder, but different.

Saraf's international background also makes him different than most players who go through the college system. Players abroad, especially in Europe, learn the game in a more cohesive way, where it's less flashy but centered heavily around teamwork. This is a big part of why Saraf has great playmaking chops at 6-foot-6.

He remains at a disadvantage, though. He came into the league as the third or even fourth guard drafted to the Nets, depending on how you view Drake Powell. He spent much of his rookie season in the G League and finally showed signs of life in NBA games to close the season.

What makes Saraf especially intriguing for Brooklyn is how his strengths fit the type of positionless basketball the organization has been building. With the vision of a traditional point guard, Saraf can initiate offense and defend multiple positions due to his size. His advanced numbers reflect a player who thrives as a decision-maker, posting a strong assist percentage while keeping his turnover rate relatively low for a primary ball handler against professional competition.

That versatility gives head coach Jordi Fernández another big playmaker to develop alongside the Nets' young core. They have emphasized length and ball movement throughout their rebuild, and Saraf checks each of those boxes. While his lack of consistent three-point shooting remains the biggest question surrounding his NBA ceiling, his ability to collapse defenses by manipulating pick-and-roll coverages and making advanced reads could allow him to impact games without being a high-volume scorer.

If Saraf can develop into even a league-average perimeter shooter, his value rises dramatically. He'd become the type of connective player that every successful NBA rotation needs, capable of filling multiple roles depending on the lineup around him.