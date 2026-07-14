Chaney Johnson Impressing in Summer League Action

The Summer League is the perfect time for players to burst onto the scene. Every year, numerous guys earn roster spots with strong Summer League performances. The Brooklyn Nets are seeing that with their own eyes over the past week.

Chaney Johnson saw some action in Brooklyn late last season, appearing in 17 games with the Nets. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, playing just over 20 minutes a night. He signed a one-year, two-way contract this offseason with the Nets. Despite that, he needed a strong summer to cement his spot on the main roster. He's delivered exactly that.

In the two Summer League games in Vegas, Johnson has put on a show. He's averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per game. He's shooting 65% from the field and 60% from three-point range. While the sample size in Vegas is small, Johnson was also great in the three Summer League games in Sacramento.

He dropped ten points and ten boards in the Nets' opening loss to the Kings. He followed that up with 19 points and seven rebounds in Brooklyn's win over the Warriors. Across four Summer League games, Johnson has been among the most impressive Nets, alongside Egor Demin. In doing so, he's making a strong case for real minutes next season.

The Nets wing position is a little crowded at the moment. Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle will start every game that they're healthy and on the roster. That leaves some bench minutes on the board for someone to claim. Noah Clowney seems likely to be the first option for Jordi Fernandez, leaving Johnson to battle with Danny Wolf and Joshua Jefferson for playing time.

Wolf has also played well in Summer League, and the team invested a first-round pick in him last draft. He should get a real opportunity. Jefferson was a late first-rounder this year and could see more time in the G-League. With the Nets in need of a backup center, maybe Fernandez tries Wolf or Johnson in that role. He'll need to get creative to ensure all of those guys get a shot this season.

Whether or not it leads to more playing time in Brooklyn, Johnson's Summer League performance has put him on the map for the entire league. He'll get a shot somewhere to prove he can be an everyday NBA contributor. The only question is whether that shot will come in Brooklyn or somewhere else.