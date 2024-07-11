The Brooklyn Nets' NBA 2K25 Ratings Are Out and Some of the Ratings May Shock You
NBA 2K25 is set to release on Sep. 6, but the ratings have already been dropped on the NBA 2K website. The Nets currently rank as a tier-three team with a rating of 79 overall.
Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton are the highest-ranked players with an 83 rating while Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson are knotted up for the second-highest rating on the team as 79 rated players.
Bojan Bogdanovic, who was recently acquired by the Nets this offseason, sits comfortably at a 78 overall. Ben Simmons is a 77, Dorian Finney-Smith notched a 76, and Day'Ron Sharpe received a 76 overall.
Lonnie Walker IV earned a 75, identical to Dennis Smith Jr. in this game. Trendon Watford will have a 75 rating and Shake Milton, who arrived in Brooklyn this offseason from the New York Knicks, will be a 73.
As for last year's rookies, Noah Clowney leads the way with a 75 overall. Jacob Gilyard is right there with him at a 73 as Jalen Wilson makes his way through with a 72, along with Dariq Whitehead's 71 overall.
Arguably the biggest shocker of these new ratings has to be Schroder's 79 overall. Captaining Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in crucial victories of the tournament against the likes of Team USA -- which was loaded with players better than 80 overall in the new edition.
Not to mention the Germans went undefeated. Schroder walked away with 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP, too. After coming over to Brooklyn from the Toronto Raptors via trade before the deadline, the Nets guard averaged nearly 15 points and six assists per game.
However, these numbers did come in losing efforts in terms of team success with the Nets missing the playoffs and even the play-in tournament.
