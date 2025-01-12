Inside The Nuggets

Kyrie Irving Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have submitted their injury report ahead of today's game

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Dallas Mavericks today in what would be considered by many fans, a must-see game. The last three games these two team have played against one another in has ended with a final score within three points or less. Which means the games have been ending in clutch moments and one such player who is known to thrive in clutch moments is Kyrie Irving.

Irving in the 2023-2024 season accumulated 49 points in clutch moments on 15 out of 27 field goals giving him 55.6% fg shooting, and 6 out of 13 three-pointers, giving him 46.2% shooting from three. However, the Mavericks will be without Irving in today's game putting them at a disadvantage if the game follows the previous trends of hitting clutch moments.

According to the Mavericks Kyrie Irving will be out of action in today's game due to a lumbar back sprain. Irving suffered this injury nearly a week ago and is expected to remain sidelined for another week .

Irving has been an integral piece in the Mavericks success this season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals a game on 49/44/90 shooting splits. The Nuggets will need to take advantage of the injury report today and take the season series up two games to one.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off today at 3:00 p.m. EST.

