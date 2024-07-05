14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Massive Statement on New Lakers Rookie
Dalton Knecht isn't one of the most talked about draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he has the potential to be the sleeper of it. It's not just Lakers fans that believe so, but former NBA players.
During an episode of Tidal's Run Your Race podcast, former NBA players Theo Pinson and Raymond Felton discussed the potential of Dalton Knecht. Pinson even went as far as to say that Knecht is going to be the best player of the 2024 NBA Draft.
"Steal of the draft, Lakers Knecht," Pinson said. "I would have took him first pick, but you know how everybody else is, he's too old, all this sh*t. He was the best player in the draft."
14-year NBA veteran and former Denver Nugget Raymond Felton agreed with Pinson's sentiments on Knecht. While he didn't outright state that Knecht would be the greatest player of the draft, he agreed that the Lakers rookie is going to turn some heads.
"He's a bucket," Felton said. "He's too old, who cares? He's going to come right here, ready to play. He could play right now. Step out, see him this year, he can play right now."
The number 17th pick in the draft has been a very mixed bag of results. Some of the best names in the last 20 years include players such as: Trey Murphy III, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Donte DiVincenzo, Dennis Schroder, Iman Shumpert, Jrue Holiday, Roy Hibbert, and Danny Granger. While there's the potential to find an All-Star player at the 17th spot, it's only happened three times in the last 23 years.
