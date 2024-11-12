17-Year NBA Veteran Apologizes Over Controversial Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is no stranger to hearing ridiculous takes about himself. The 3x NBA MVP has been in the MVP conversations every single year that people have to find ways to detract from him. However, one particular take was so egregious that the person who said it even had to take it back.
Last week, former Clippers star and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams claimed that Karl-Anthony Towns was more skilled than Nikola Jokic. After witnessing what Jokic accomplished this past week, Williams immediately took back his controversial statement.
"When I was an active player and I used to watch ex-players on TV and they used to say some wild things, I'd be like, 'Come on, bro. You know better. You've been in this game.' Yesterday, I said KAT was more skilled than Jokic," Williams said. "I stood on it, and I gave details of why I felt like that. You know what, I'm real enough to admit that I was wrong. I was absolutely wrong."
Point blank, Williams realized that his take was wild and took responsibility for saying something so ridiculous.
"That was a wild take and I take responsibility for my wild take, and I was tripping," Williams said.
In an era of personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins making a living off of ridiculous takes, it's a breath of fresh air to see someone like Williams realize he was wrong. Nikola Jokic has proven enough already and shouldn't be at the center of any more egregious statements.
