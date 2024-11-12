Inside The Nuggets

17-Year NBA Veteran Apologizes Over Controversial Nikola Jokic Statement

Former Clippers star Lou Williams made a very ridiculous statement on Nikola Jokic

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is no stranger to hearing ridiculous takes about himself. The 3x NBA MVP has been in the MVP conversations every single year that people have to find ways to detract from him. However, one particular take was so egregious that the person who said it even had to take it back.

Last week, former Clippers star and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams claimed that Karl-Anthony Towns was more skilled than Nikola Jokic. After witnessing what Jokic accomplished this past week, Williams immediately took back his controversial statement.

"When I was an active player and I used to watch ex-players on TV and they used to say some wild things, I'd be like, 'Come on, bro. You know better. You've been in this game.' Yesterday, I said KAT was more skilled than Jokic," Williams said. "I stood on it, and I gave details of why I felt like that. You know what, I'm real enough to admit that I was wrong. I was absolutely wrong."

Point blank, Williams realized that his take was wild and took responsibility for saying something so ridiculous.

"That was a wild take and I take responsibility for my wild take, and I was tripping," Williams said.

In an era of personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins making a living off of ridiculous takes, it's a breath of fresh air to see someone like Williams realize he was wrong. Nikola Jokic has proven enough already and shouldn't be at the center of any more egregious statements.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News