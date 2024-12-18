17-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth for Nikola Jokic
For as great as Nikola Jokic is, he's still received a plethora of unfair criticism. Whether it's because Jokic isn't in good enough shape, has won too many MVPs, or seems like he doesn't care enough about the game of basketball, he's receiving some form of criticism.
Former Clippers star and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams believes that the criticism Jokic receives is just an unfortunate part of being an all-time great player.
"None of our greats get out without criticism," Williams said. "The fact that he's looking at his fourth MVP, like at some point, he's gonna get criticized. People get bored with you being great. People will get bored, so they start talking sh*t."
Through 21 games this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals on 56/49/80 shooting from the field. His numbers have been absolutely insane and even better than anything he's put up during his MVP seasons. Unfortunately, the Nuggets only have a record of 14-10 and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
If Denver were to somehow jump to a top-two seed, then Jokic would be in legitimate MVP conversations again. The team is only 2.5 games behind the Grizzlies for the second seed, so it's definitely not impossible.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
