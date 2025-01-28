2x All-NBA player calls out Phoenix Suns star over benching
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the NBA's most disappointing franchises recently, not seeing any success despite having one of the most talented duos the league has ever seen in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
With more turmoil hitting the franchise this season, the Suns are just 24-21 through 45 games but have won 10 of their last 12.
Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been one of the league's most reliable big men over the past seven seasons, has hit a wall in Phoenix. Nurkic revealed that he and Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer did not talk for two months and do not have a relationship, per azcentral's Duane Rankin.
Nurkic has been sidelined for the past 10 games and came off the bench in his last two appearances. Nurkic has started every game of his career since the 2016-17 season, so getting moved to the second unit was likely a turning point for the big man.
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who most recently spent time with the Denver Nuggets, called Nurkic out for his behavior and not talking to his head coach.
"It's not normal, but at the same time, I feel like this is a guy that's thinking a little too much of himself," Cousins said about Nurkic. "I don't think Phoenix views him as that catalyst of a player to the point where his feelings or his emotions or his opinion even really matters. He's a guy in there that's a role player and he's there to fill his role... To even come out and speak on that, I think is kind of foolish... Nurkic, just sit back and wait your turn. You're not that guy, bud. You're just not that guy."
The Suns have fallen apart, despite having two of the top offensive talents in the league, Durant and Booker. The Suns have certainly improved since removing Nurkic from the lineup, so the 30-year-old center has little room to critique his situation in Phoenix.
