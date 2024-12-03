4x All-Star, Ex-Nuggets Player Announces NBA Retirement
Paul Millsap spent 16 years in the NBA, last playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. A four-time NBA All-Star during his prime with the Atlanta Hawks, Millsap also earned an All-Defensive selection in 2016.
On Tuesday, it was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN that the 6-foot-7 forward has called it a career. Now 39 years old, Millsap is officially retiring from the NBA.
Via Charania: “After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals.”
While Millsap ended his NBA career with brief stints with the Brooklyn Nets and 76ers, he was with his previous teams for several seasons. Beginning his career with the Utah Jazz, Millsap spent seven seasons there before playing four in Atlanta.
Making four-straight All-Star teams with the Hawks, Millsap then joined the Denver Nuggets where he spent four seasons. Millsap went to the Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets in 2020 where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble.
As Charania noted, Millsap is one of eight NBA players with at least 500 threes, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals in a career. That is an impressive accomplishment, and one that highlights his all-around impact.
