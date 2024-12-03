Inside The Nuggets

4x All-Star, Ex-Nuggets Player Announces NBA Retirement

Former Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has announced his NBA retirement.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Pepsi Center.
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Pepsi Center. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paul Millsap spent 16 years in the NBA, last playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. A four-time NBA All-Star during his prime with the Atlanta Hawks, Millsap also earned an All-Defensive selection in 2016.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN that the 6-foot-7 forward has called it a career. Now 39 years old, Millsap is officially retiring from the NBA.

Via Charania: “After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals.”

While Millsap ended his NBA career with brief stints with the Brooklyn Nets and 76ers, he was with his previous teams for several seasons. Beginning his career with the Utah Jazz, Millsap spent seven seasons there before playing four in Atlanta.

Making four-straight All-Star teams with the Hawks, Millsap then joined the Denver Nuggets where he spent four seasons. Millsap went to the Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets in 2020 where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble. 

Paul Millsap
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) against the Phoenix Suns during game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Charania noted, Millsap is one of eight NBA players with at least 500 threes, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals in a career. That is an impressive accomplishment, and one that highlights his all-around impact.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News