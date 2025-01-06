4x NBA All-Star Makes Big Victor Wembanyama Statement
While just in his second season in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the best players in this league as he eyes an All-NBA selection this season. In a recent series of consecutive head-to-head matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Wembanyama posted stat lines of 35 points and 18 rebounds as well as 20 points and 23 rebounds.
Wembanyama was already a popular name in the basketball world before joining the NBA, but the media has continued to ramp up coverage of the French star. After these strong showings against Denver that has continued Wembanyama's strong season, the Spurs star received high praise from a former Nuggets center.
In a recent appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show, a former Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins joined to show to share his thoughts on the star big.
"It's no doubt in my mind that he'll go down as one of the greatest... at minimum he'll be the greatest defensive player of all time," Cousins said. "I'm calling that now, the greatest. I feel like we were having this conversation before he played his first game."
That's extremely high praise from Cousins, especially since Wembanyama has yet to even play two full seasons in the NBA. However, this statement could very well come true.
If Wembanyama is able to finish the season at his current block average of 3.9 per game, he'll officially have the highest block per game average in the 20th century, surpassing Theo Ratliff from the 2000-2001 season.
However, he'll have a long way to go before he earns the accolades to be considered the undisputed defensive GOAT. Currently the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year this season, he would need three more wins after this year to tie Rudy Gobert, Ben Wallace, and Dikembe Mutombo for the most all-time.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player