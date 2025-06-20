4x NBA All-Star Makes Wild Confession About Phoenix Suns
It is no secret that there is trouble brewing with the Phoenix Suns organization, and superstar forward Kevin Durant seemingly cannot wait to jump ship. Durant could reportedly be traded at any point in the offseason, most likely within the next week, while the Suns recently hired their fourth head coach in four years.
The Suns should be desperate for a change, even if that means giving up on 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant. However, the situation in Phoenix could be worse than many imagined.
Former Denver Nuggets center and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins joined Run It Back on Friday and made an unexpected admission about the Suns' situation this season.
"Phoenix was a bad situation from the jump," Cousins said. "They put a team together based off names. It was never a complete team. It was never a team that made sense... Even through all the chaos that happened in Phoenix, and there was a lot of things that haven't been reported. I don't want to be the guy to report it, but I have definitely heard of some of the negative things in the locker room.
"There were a couple of fistfights, there was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court... I'm not going to go into details of who was fighting."
The Suns had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, finishing well below .500 and missing the postseason, and even most fans on the outside could tell there was more going on inside the locker room. The Suns were extremely dysfunctional, and they can only hope that trading Durant and hiring a new coach helps their situation.