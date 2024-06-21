4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Joins New Team
The NBA offseason is officially underway. Once the NBA Finals concluded, teams were permitted to negotiate with their own free agents, which was a new addition to the league’s CBA. This has already led to some marquee players re-signing with their current teams, as deals will likely continue to pour in over the next several days.
While NBA free agency is one of the biggest transaction periods in sports, in is not the only one happening in basketball right now. In a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins will be joining his former Lakers teammates Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook on the Taiwan Mustangs in the upcoming Asian Tournament this summer.
Cousins spent 11 seasons in the NBA, making four All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. Playing seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Cousins also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks, before ending his career with the Denver Nuggets.
Arguably the best center in basketball at his peak, Cousins was a dominant player for several years, but injuries unfortunately cut his prime short. That said, it is great to see the former NBA All-Star still playing basketball. Alongside Howard and Cook, Cousins will be joining his former Lakers teammates in Taiwan.
