Former Nuggets First-Round Pick Breaks Silence on Gambling Controversy
Sometimes, even if you are an established NBA player who has made your mark on several teams, you have to take a chance on yourself to prove your value. This happens often in the NBA, with veterans taking minimum contracts to give themselves a prove-it year to earn a big payday next offseason.
In 2024, despite a solid NBA career up to that point and having signed a $60 million contract in 2020, veteran guard Malik Beasley agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. On a new team with a new role, Beasley showed out for Detroit, being one of the surprise players of the 2024-25 season.
Beasley had a career season with the Pistons, playing in all 82 games, averaging 16.3 points per game and finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. On top of that, he made over 300 three-pointers, finishing second in the NBA behind Anthony Edwards.
After an impressive season display that would line up Beasley for a massive payday, everything went wrong from there.
Malik Beasley Gambling Investigation
At the end of June, ESPN reported that Beasley was under investigation by federal authorities for allegations from the 2023-24 season, with allegations that Beasley was betting on his player props during a January contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Further news came out on Friday that Beasley was evicted from his high-rise apartment in Detroit on Wednesday, making the situation even more eyebrow-raising. According to the report, Beasley was sued twice by his landlord for unpaid rent of $21,505.
Amid all of this, Beasley has come forward to acknowledge the situation and make his stance known.
Beasley's Response To The Allegations
“I feel like people turned their backs on me. Lowkey, people were saying some crazy things in the media. If you go on my Instagram, you'll see the craziest s***; people judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I'm human," Beasley shared.
However, Beasley is keeping the mindset that he has to look forward, even though he's likely now missed out on millions because of the situation at hand.
"But, I know what I know... [The] summer continues until something else is done, then I've just got to stay positive, stay lowkey, and stay grinding. I’ll tell you one thing: I have a chip on my shoulder, I’m ready to destroy anyone in front of me, I’m ready to prove again I belong in this league," the veteran guard concluded.
The reality remains that until Beasley is cleared of charges, no NBA team will want to sign or attach themselves to him. He's proven to deserve a roster spot in this league, but the NBA has shown in the past that they want nothing to do with players who sports bet on themselves.
