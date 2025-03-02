Inside The Nuggets

Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Celtics vs Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon on the injury report against the Boston Celtics

Feb 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets face off on early Sunday afternoon, as the defending NBA champs and reigning NBA MVP see each other for the first time this season. When the two teams met in January, Nikola Jokic was sidelined, leading to a dominant Celtics win in Denver.

For Sunday's matchup, Jokic, Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown are all good to go, so the game will likely be decided by the supporting cast. Unfortunately for both teams, each side could be missing some key players.

The Celtics have ruled out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, but the Nuggets are still waiting to hear whether or not starting forward Aaron Gordon is available.

Gordon is listed as questionable on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has confirmed that the standout forward is a game-time decision.

Gordon has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, already missing 24 games. The Nuggets are 15-9 when Gordon is sidelined, as he also missed Denver's last matchup with the Celtics. The 29-year-old forward is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season, becoming a huge contributor for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23)
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets and Celtics are each sitting in second place in their respective conferences, making Sunday's matchup a huge test for both teams. They are set to face off at 1 p.m. EST in Boston on Sunday.

