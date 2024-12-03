Inside The Nuggets

Aaron Gordon's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report against the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on bench in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are playing and important Western Conference game on Tuesday night. Not only will this matchup have implications in the standings, as just 1.5 games separate these two teams, but it is also an NBA Cup game.

The Warriors enter this game undefeated in NBA Cup action, having already punched their ticket to the knockout round. The Nuggets have not played as well in these games, entering Tuesday just 1-2 in the NBA Cup. 

There are some important names on the injury report for both teams. The Warriors have already ruled out Draymond Green due to a calf injury, while the Nuggets have Aaron Gordon listed as probable - also with a calf injury. Gordon made his return from injury last game against the LA Clippers, coming off the bench due to a minute restriction. Playing 24 minutes in the loss to LA, Gordon had 10 points, four assists, and one rebound.

The probable listing means Gordon is expected to play, which is great news for the Nuggets as they look to solidify their rotation. It remains to be seen if coach Michael Malone will continue to bring him off the bench, as the Nuggets could certainly use his production back in the starting group.

The Warriors and Nuggets will begin play on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM PT.

