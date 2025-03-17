Inside The Nuggets

Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon on the injury report against the Golden State Warriors

Caleb Sisk

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Nuggets are entering this game coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards, who are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Despite a 40-point performance from Jokic, the Nuggets somehow got swept by the Wizards this season.

As for the Warriors, they enter this game on a seven-game winning streak including a recent win against the New York Knicks by three points on Saturday. Superstar guard Stephen Curry had himself a great game, leading the team in both points with 28 and rebounds with 7.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The two teams have matched up once already with the Nuggets picking up a four-point victory on December 3rd. Jokic had a 38-10 double-double while Curry had a 24-11 double-double. This will be the second of three matchups this regular season as the two will play once again in April ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets already have their hands full however, their path may be much worse due to one injury. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to a left ankle sprain and also a right calf injury which he is currently managing.

The talented forward has been a big part of the Nuggets' success so far this season. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 52/45/80 from the field. The former 4th overall pick in the 2014 draft has spent five seasons with the Nuggets and has been a majority starter for Denver throughout his career.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordo
Feb 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets are forced to play without Gordon, their path to success will drastically decrease as they will have to face a red-hot Jimmy Butler and possibly a red-hot Stephen Curry who is also listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s game.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News