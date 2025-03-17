Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
The Nuggets are entering this game coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards, who are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Despite a 40-point performance from Jokic, the Nuggets somehow got swept by the Wizards this season.
As for the Warriors, they enter this game on a seven-game winning streak including a recent win against the New York Knicks by three points on Saturday. Superstar guard Stephen Curry had himself a great game, leading the team in both points with 28 and rebounds with 7.
The two teams have matched up once already with the Nuggets picking up a four-point victory on December 3rd. Jokic had a 38-10 double-double while Curry had a 24-11 double-double. This will be the second of three matchups this regular season as the two will play once again in April ahead of the NBA Playoffs.
The Nuggets already have their hands full however, their path may be much worse due to one injury. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to a left ankle sprain and also a right calf injury which he is currently managing.
The talented forward has been a big part of the Nuggets' success so far this season. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 52/45/80 from the field. The former 4th overall pick in the 2014 draft has spent five seasons with the Nuggets and has been a majority starter for Denver throughout his career.
If the Nuggets are forced to play without Gordon, their path to success will drastically decrease as they will have to face a red-hot Jimmy Butler and possibly a red-hot Stephen Curry who is also listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s game.
Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers