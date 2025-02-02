Anthony Davis' Former Teammate Blasts Mavericks Over Luka Doncic Trade
There have been notable blockbuster deals in NBA history, such as Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics trading away Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets. However, there's arguably nothing that compares in North American sports to the deal that went down late Saturday night.
The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. NBA fans rushed to social media, and videos flooded the internet showing reactions of all sorts. One of those people sharing their reaction was a former teammate of Davis and ex-Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, who made his thoughts known on Dallas in this move.
"Anthony Davis, as great of a player he is, is in year 13," Rivers said. "I came in with Anthony Davis, we were drafted together here in New Orleans. Great player. Top 75 player. Hall of Famer. You book it. All of it. But where Anthony Davis is at in his career right now, he's about to be 32 in his 13th year."
"I don't mean to be disrespectful with this...but even when Anthony Davis was at his best, I don't know if it's better than what Luka is right now," Rivers said in a video to his X account. "...trading Luka is the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. What's even worse is how it happened. You don't trade a guy like Luka without opening up the markets."
Reacting similarly to many others on the internet, Rivers was shocked to see how little the Mavericks got in return for Doncic given his place as one of the top five players in the league.
While many have been quick to judge the Mavericks for the move, there's no telling how successful the move will be for both sides until several years from now. Depending on how Davis and Doncic both perform for their new teams, it will then provide the real answer as to who won the trade.
