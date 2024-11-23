Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off tonight in a battle of last year's Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup. Both teams have a different look compared to last season, but Denver is also on the second night of a back-to-back tonight.
The Lakers have not beaten the Nuggets in the regular season since December 16, 2022. After getting swept in the playoffs by them in 2023, they finally achieved one win against them during the 2024 playoffs. It may look a bit different this season, though.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable against the Denver Nuggets due to left plantar fasciitis. He has been listed as probable for numerous games this season but has played through it.
Davis has looked like a legitimate contender to be an MVP this season, averaging 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 57/43/78 shooting from the field. His jump-shooting has never been this good since the NBA bubble season. To see this version of Anthony Davis go against Nikola Jokic should be a treat for basketball fans.
The Nuggets will be playing without Aaron Gordon, who has been a major piece in every single Lakers-Nuggets matchup. Without Gordon on the court, it's hard to say if Denver will have their usual dominance
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
