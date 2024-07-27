Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Davis Makes Nikola Jokic Statement Before USA vs. Serbia

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic have faced off a lot

Joey Linn

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
USA Basketball will begin the Paris Olympics with a game against Serbia on Sunday. This will be a tough test right off the bat, as Serbia is led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets star struggled in a preparation game against Team USA earlier this month, but should play much better in this Olympic opener.

Ahead of this battle with Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis told ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "Jokic, with what he's able to do, obviously we know what he does at NBA, but maybe a little bit higher usage in the international game. It's going to be fun."

Davis has seen a lot of Jokic over the years, as the Lakers and Nuggets have faced off in the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Denver won both of these series, losing just one total game.

In their head to head matchups (including playoffs) Jokic has a 22-15 record against Davis. In those games, Jokic has averaged 22.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG and 6.9 APG, while Davis has averaged 26.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG and 2.8 APG. This is always a fun battle, and Sunday's Olympic matchup should be no different.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Having won three of the last four MVP awards, Jokic is still considered by many to be the NBA's best player. This will make it a tough test for Team USA, even with them having the much better overall roster.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

