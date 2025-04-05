Boston Celtics Legends Make Strong Nikola Jokic MVP Statement
The 2025 MVP debate is arguably one of the most difficult in modern NBA history.
On one end, it's very clear that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA. He's not only the best, but he's the most important and regularly putting up historical stat lines.
On the other end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an amazing season in his own right and has the Oklahoma City Thunder up 13.5 games over the second-seed.
The debate has not only fans incredibly torn but former NBA legends as well. Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce can't decide who should be the rightful winner.
"This is going to be the best numbers in the history of the game to not get the MVP," Pierce said of Jokic on KG Certified. "We ain't ever gonna see nothing like this."
"He out like here like Wilt like numbers," Garnett added.
The biggest issue in Pierce's eyes is the fact that it's so egregiously clear that Jokic is the best player in the league, that it doesn't make sense not to give him the MVP.
"How do you not give him the MVP dawg," Pierce questioned. "He is the best player in the league. It's not making sense right now dawg. Goddamn, 61, 10, and 10?"
With the way the rules are currently constructed, Garnett believes the league may have to actually assess it and change it for this particular season.
"How does he not get it? That's the crazy part about this," Garnett said. "They're going to have to go back into the rules, they're going to have to go back in it and assess it dawg."
At the end of the day, the MVP award has typically gone to the best player on the best team. Otherwise, players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant could have easily received more. In that sense, it should belong to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
