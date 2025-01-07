Boston Celtics Star Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are facing off in an exciting showdown on Tuesday night. In a battle of the last two NBA champions, Denver and Boston will tip-off at 10:00 PM ET in a nationally televised TNT game.
This matchup also features two of the NBA’s best players, who happen to be the most recent Player of the Week winners. Named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, Jokic will battle Celtics star Jayson Tatum who took home the Eastern Conference honors.
Tatum has been one of the NBA’s best players this season, but he also has a very talented collection of teammates. One of them spoke highly of Jokic on Tuesday.
Speaking with reporters at shootaround, Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis said Jokic is probably the NBA’s best player right now.
“He’s probably the best player in the world,” Porzingis said of Jokic.
Porzingis added, “He makes everyone on that team much better.”
This seems to be the most commonly held opinion among NBA fans and players. Winning three of the last four MVP awards, Jokic could very well win another this season, especially if the Nuggets climb up the standings.
While both the Nuggets and Celtics have some strong challengers in their respective conferences, there is a chance Tuesday’s night’s game is an NBA Finals preview. It should be an exciting matchup at Ball Arena.
