BREAKING: Basketball Legend Announces Retirement at Paris Olympics
Former NBA shooting guard and international basketball legend Rudy Fernandez has announced his retirement at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Spending just four seasons in the NBA, last playing with the Denver Nuggets in 2012, Fernandez had a historic international career.
The list of accomplishments for Fernandez are extensive, from individual awards to team success in the EuroLeague, World Cup, and Olympics. The 39 year old forward has been reposting messages from his former teammates and many others around the basketball world, confirming that this is the end of his historic basketball career.
Fernandez received a message and graphic from FIBA that congratulated him on an incredible career:
Drafted 24th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2007, Fernandez was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers where he played the first three seasons of his NBA career. Fernandez was then dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 who flipped him to the Denver Nuggets where he played the final season of his NBA career.
Second Team All-Rookie in 2009, Fernandez had a good start to his NBA career, but would go on to have a historic run outside of the NBA.
A legend in Spain, Fernandez has been receiving countless messages across the basketball world that have congratulated him on not only his accomplishments, but what he meant to the game of basketball.
