BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Free Agent Signs With Phoenix Suns

The Nuggets have lost a free agent to the Phoenix Suns

Nov 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie (21) reacts to center Nikola Jokic (15) basket against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced on Monday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver Nuggets free agent guard Collin Gillespie had agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. Gillespie was on a two-way deal with Denver last season, appearing in 24 NBA games and eight G League games.

While Gillespie totaled just 225 NBA minutes last season, he converted on 39.5% of his shots from deep on 38 total attempts. While this is a very limited sample size, Gillespie shot 38.7% from deep in five seasons at Villanova, including a 41.5% clip in his final season.

Shortly after this news was announced, Gillespie shared a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his excitement for the new opportunity in Phoenix:

Averaging 21.1 points per game in his eight G League appearances last season, Gillespie clearly has some talent that the Suns will try to extract. Phoenix is very limited in their roster building options due to their financial commitments to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, so they have to take some swings on players with upside.

Gillespie will likely spend a lot of time in the G League next season, but Phoenix doesn't have one of the deeper NBA rosters, so minutes could open up for him at that level as well. This looks to be a good opportunity for Gillespie.

