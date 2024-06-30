BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign NBA Champion
NBA free agency officially begins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET when teams can begin negotiating with players not on their own team. Negotiations with players and their current teams have been permitted since the NBA Finals concluded, which is why several re-signing agreements have been made since then.
On Saturday night it was announced by Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report that 2023 NBA champion DeAndre Jordan plans to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets. Per Haynes, the deal for Jordan is a one-year contract worth $3.6 million for next season.
Jordan has been with the Nuggets since that 2022-23 season when they won it all, and re-signed last summer for a second season in Denver. Having played just 13.1 minutes per game in the 75 games he has appeared in for Denver, Jordan is not a big piece to their rotation, but is a big piece to their locker room.
Denver could certainly benefit from finding a better backup center behind Nikola Jokic this offseason than Jordan, but he will provide a lot of value for $3.6 million even if he does not play much. As Jordan also showed last season, he is still capable of turning back the clock from time to time:
A 16-year NBA veteran, Jordan could have certainly retired after the 2023 championship and been content with a wonderful career. Wanting to stay in the game, Jordan will be returning for at least one more season.
