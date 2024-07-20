BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign New Free Agent
The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign veteran guard Russell Westbrook after the nine-time All-Star clears waivers. Westbrook was traded from the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz, and will sign with the Nuggets once he hits free agency.
While Westbrook will be receiving Denver's final standard roster spot, the team has one remaining two-way spot that they are reportedly giving to Stanford’s Spencer Jones.
In a new report, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post wrote, "The Nuggets are signing Stanford’s Spencer Jones as their third two-way contract for the upcoming season, league source tells [The Denver Post]. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 39.7% from 3 across a five-year college career. Denver likes his combination of size, skill and shooting."
After going un-drafted, Jones was an NBA free agent who could sign with a team of his choosing, and will join the Nuggets on a two-way deal. Making just under 40% of his threes in college on 5.4 attempts per game, Jones has some impressive shooting ability.
While the Nuggets do not project to have many NBA rotation minutes available for their two-way players, this can certainly change throughout the course of the season, which makes this a great opportunity for Jones. The Nuggets have lost some key contributors since their championship in 2023, but they still have arguably the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic.
