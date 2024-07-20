Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign New Free Agent

The Nuggets have reportedly signed a new player to their final two-way roster spot

Joey Linn

Feb 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone congratulates his players as they come off the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Feb 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone congratulates his players as they come off the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign veteran guard Russell Westbrook after the nine-time All-Star clears waivers. Westbrook was traded from the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz, and will sign with the Nuggets once he hits free agency.

While Westbrook will be receiving Denver's final standard roster spot, the team has one remaining two-way spot that they are reportedly giving to Stanford’s Spencer Jones.

In a new report, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post wrote, "The Nuggets are signing Stanford’s Spencer Jones as their third two-way contract for the upcoming season, league source tells [The Denver Post]. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 39.7% from 3 across a five-year college career. Denver likes his combination of size, skill and shooting."

After going un-drafted, Jones was an NBA free agent who could sign with a team of his choosing, and will join the Nuggets on a two-way deal. Making just under 40% of his threes in college on 5.4 attempts per game, Jones has some impressive shooting ability.

While the Nuggets do not project to have many NBA rotation minutes available for their two-way players, this can certainly change throughout the course of the season, which makes this a great opportunity for Jones. The Nuggets have lost some key contributors since their championship in 2023, but they still have arguably the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News