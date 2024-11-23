BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status for Nuggets-Mavericks
There's no denying that Nikola Jokic is the engine that drives this Denver Nuggets team. Through ten games this season, he's leading the league in rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7) while being top five in scoring (29.7).
However, Jokic has been away from the team over the past three games, which has led to the Nuggets losing two of those three contests. Jokic's last appearance was against the Dallas Mavericks on November 10th in a 122-120 win, and a new status has been revealed as the team is set to face the Mavericks yet again on Friday night.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Sources: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic – out since Nov. 10 due to personal reasons – will return to the lineup tonight vs. the Dallas Mavericks (10 pm ET, ESPN). Jokic and his partner welcomed a newborn son Thursday night."
Charania reports that Jokic will return to the lineup for the Nuggets vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Previously listed as personal reasons, Jokic was away from the team for the past three games as he and his partner welcomed his newborn son on Thursday night.
Jokic's move back to the starting lineup will send Dario Saric back to the bench, who averaged 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds across the three games he started.
With the Nuggets sitting at 8-5 on the season and the Mavericks at 8-7, a win for the Nuggets on Friday night is pivotal as they look to hold their place in the Western Conference. Entering today's games, only three of the 15 teams in the conference hold a losing record.
