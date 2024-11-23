Inside The Nuggets

Bronny James’s Injury Status for Lakers-Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced Bronny James' injury status against the Denver Nuggets.

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have been taking a very unique and controversial approach to Bronny James’ rookie season. While it was once expected that James would spend most of the year in the G League playing for the South Bay Lakers, the organization has decided to only have him play home games.

This is a decision many disagree with, as James has struggled at both the NBA and G League level, which would seemingly encourage the Lakers to get him as many game reps as possible. 

South Bay plays the Stockton Kings at home on Sunday after the NBA club hosts the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. It seems James will be with the Lakers for this game, but he has been ruled out on the injury report due to a left heel contusion. It remains to be seen if this will impact James’ status for Sunday’s G League game.

In two appearances for South Bay, James is averaging 5.0 points in 28.5 minutes while shooting just 21.1 percent from the field and missing all six of his three-point attempts. It is certainly not unusual for a 55th overall pick to spend time in the G League, and even have struggles at that level, but Bronny will always have a much larger spotlight because his father is LeBron James. 

The Lakers and Nuggets will begin play at 7:30 PM PT on Saturday.

