Bronny James' Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game where LA is finally hoping to end Denver's winning streak.
Very few teams in the NBA own a team the way that the Nuggets dominate the Lakers. Denver is currently on a five-game regular season winning streak against LA, with an additional 8-1 record in the last two playoffs combined.
One player who won't be available for Saturday's marquee game between the Lakers and Nuggets will be Bronny James.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Bronny James as out against the Denver Nuggets due to being assigned to the G League.
Bronny recently scored his career-high of nine points against the Utah Jazz on February 12 before the NBA All-Star break. It was also his career high in minutes that night as well.
As a member of the G League, Bronny has been a great contributor to the South Bay Lakers. In his most recent game on February 7, Bronny put up 28 points and 6 rebounds on 12/23 shooting from the field; he's put up 23 points in three of his last four games.
The bigger issue for the Lakers on Saturday night is trying to figure out a way to defeat a Denver Nuggets team that's not only dominated them but the entire league as of late. Denver is currently the hottest team in the NBA, with a league-high nine-game winning streak.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
