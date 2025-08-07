Carmelo Anthony Chooses Two NBA Legends for Hall of Fame Moment
The 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class has already been announced, but they will be officially enshrined and presented in front of several other Hall of Famers later in September. Featured in the class is Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony, who will be remembered as an elite scorer and Team USA legend.
Some of the other figures being inducted into the Class of 2025 include Dwight Howard, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Miami Heat owner Mickey Arison, and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Maya Moore.
Tracking back to Anthony, even though he won a National Championship with Syracuse and won three gold medals with Team USA, he was never able to capture an NBA title. Regardless, that doesn't mean he isn't respected as one of the greats of the game, especially during his time with the Nuggets and New York Knicks.
As players enter the Hall of Fame, they'll be presented by fellow Hall of Famers who typically have a connection to their career in some way. Looking at Carmelo Anthony, he'll be presented by two former teammates and friends.
As shared in a press release by The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Anthony will be presented by 2016 inductee Allen Iverson and 2023 inductee Dwayne Wade. Iverson, a teammate of Anthony's on the Nuggets, and Wade, a member of the 2003 NBA Draft.
Carmelo's Time With Iverson
The Denver Nuggets, looking to get over the hump and bolster their roster, acquired Allen Iverson via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2006. Iverson would play 50 games in the 2006-07 season after being traded, then 82 games the following year, before being dealt to the Detroit Pistons in 2008.
In 2007, the first postseason after Iverson arrived, the Nuggets lost in five games to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round, as they went on to win the NBA Finals that season. As for the 2008 postseason, Anthony and Iverson would get swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, as they went on to make the NBA Finals that season.
The Nuggets wouldn't see success till after Iverson was traded to the Pistons for Chauncey Billups, who'd finish sixth in MVP voting and help Denver make the Western Conference Finals.
Carmelo's Time With Wade
In the NBA, Carmelo never had the chance to play with Wade. But, with Team USA, they two did team up a few times, winning Olympic Gold in 2008 and bronze in 2004. Off the court, the two have a well-documented friendship, such as going on vacation with one another during the famous Banana Boat photo.
