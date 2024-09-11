Carmelo Anthony Reveals How Many Points He’d Average on Current Knicks Team
The New York Knicks are going to be among the championship contending teams in the Eastern Conference this year. Not only did they add Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but they re-signed OG Anunoby and will get Julius Randle back from his shoulder injury.
Carmelo Anthony was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011 in a trade that shook up both Conferences. The Knicks never won anything, but they were very entertaining.
Anthony recently brought up the topic of this year's Knicks and how "Knicks Melo" would fit on this team. On his podcast, Anthony says he believe he would be extremely effective in today's NBA.
"Like that '12, '13, '14 era? I think I'll be very similar to where I was at in that point in time because of the makeup of the team," Carmelo Anthony said. "I'm not just gonna go score, but I can be very effective and master s—t that I need to do in this offense. If I'm taking that player and implementing that into today's game, it'd be very efficient, it'd be very effective.
"From what I know now and having that and being able to implement that into today. With that being said, to be able to play in this type of system today, where it's like four out, one in, pass and move, I can call up anybody on the court that I want in this pick and roll. I can dictate that. honestly with this team, I'm averaging 28 [points]."
28 points a game is a pretty bold claim by Carmelo Anthony, but one that's hard to argue with how gifted he is. Anthony had three seasons where he averaged at least 28 points. Two of the seasons came with the Nuggets and the third came with the Knicks. In that 2012-13 season, Anthony averaged a league leading 28.7 points per game.