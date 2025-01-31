Celtics Legend's Strong Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
The NBA is flooded with star talent, from legends like Stephen Curry and LeBron James to new stars like Victor Wembanyama. However, this year's MVP race seems to be down to two players, one seeking his first ever win while the other is looking to add a fourth to his trophy candidate.
Shai Gilegous-Alexander appears to be the front-runner right now, as he has the Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the West while leading the league in scoring. However, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic can't be counted out for voter fatigue, as he's on track to become the third play ever to average a triple-double for a season.
"Imma give it to Shai this year," Boston Celtics' great Paul Pierce said on his podcast "All The Smoke". "It's gonna be hard not to give him [Jokic] the MVP again huh?...I want the young fella, I wasn't ready to give it to him last year, but I'm ready to give it to him."
Co-host and fellow Celtics legend Kevin Garnett made the case for Jokic, comparing his statistical performances to that of NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain. However, both ended up agreeing that they wanted to see Gilgeous-Alexander win the award.
Regardless of where people stand now, there's still plenty more of the season left before someone is crowned the MVP. As for Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander, they'll go head-to-head on March 9th and 10th in a back-to-back which will surely hold weight in the voting.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player