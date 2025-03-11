Chet Holmgren's Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets faced off for a back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday. The Thunder won game one handily, but the Nuggets got their revenge in game two behind a statement game from Nikola Jokic.
Jokic dropped 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists on 15-20 shooting to lead Denver to a huge win over the top team in the Western Conference. Not only did Jokic bolster his MVP campaign against Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he is one of the few players in the league who has been able to dismantle OKC's top-tier defense.
Jokic has proven to be the best player in the world over the past few years, and the 30-year-old big man is at his peak this season. Following his dominant performance in Oklahoma City, Thunder star Chet Holmgren got honest about Jokic and how they need to figure out a way to stop him, via Athlon Sports.
"I don't think that's something that can't be solved or figured out," Holmgren said. "We have to be better for next time. He's gonna be around for a long time, so we're gonna continue to play him, and we just gotta keep getting better every time we play him."
Jokic is having an incredible season, averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game, showing that very few opponents have actually been able to slow him down, and a solution to stopping him is likely something many teams have been thinking about for years.
