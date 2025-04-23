Nuggets Coach Gives Injury Update On Key Player Before Game 3 vs Clippers
The Denver Nuggets were unable to defend their home court in Game 2, as the Los Angeles Clippers walked away with a 105-102 win to even the series up heading back to Los Angeles for the first-ever playoff game at the Intuit Dome. But given the star power of these two teams, neither of them was going to go down without a fight.
Now moving to Game 3 in Los Angeles, Denver will not only be looking to slow down players like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but also cut back on their own mistakes. However, Michael Porter Jr.'s injury status has come into question, as Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman addressed the situation with Game 3 on Thursday.
While Porter Jr. did participate in practice for Denver on Wednesday, coach Adelman shared that he's not sure if Porter Jr. will be good to play for Game 3, but "if he can play, he will.”
Porter Jr. suffered an injury to his shoulder in Denver's Game 2 loss, but was still able to post 15 points and 15 rebounds in a bounce-back performance after his poor Game 1 effort that saw him sitting on the bench late in the game. If Denver can get the productive jump shooting and rebounding version of him for the remainder of the series, he can sway the series in their favor.
If Porter Jr. is unable to go for Game 3 on Thursday, Denver will likely rely more on reserves Peyton Watson and Russell Westbrook to fill in his minutes in the rotation. Tip-off for that game is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
