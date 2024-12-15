Dennis Schroder Sends Instagram Message to Russell Westbrook
12-year veteran guard Dennis Schroder has been in the news on Saturday, as several reports have indicated he is being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors. The deal will reportedly send De’Anthony Melton’s expiring contract and second round picks from Golden State to Brooklyn. Schroder, who is averaging 18.4 points, lands with the Warriors.
Via ESPN’s Shams Charania: “The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to send guard Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN. A dynamic playmaker and scorer arriving to the Warriors.”
As he awaits this deal to be finalized, Schroder sent a message on Instagram to his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook. Posting a video of himself dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” on Instagram, Westbrook received a comment from Schroder.
Via Schroder: “Swaaaaaaaaaag”
Schroder’s comment has over 700 likes and several responses welcoming him to the Warriors. Playing with Westbrook on the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, Schroder appeared in 66 games (50 starts) for Los Angeles that year. This was Schroder’s second stint in LA, as he also played for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season.
Projected to give Golden State a new dynamic on both ends, Schroder will be an important piece as the Warriors look to reenter contention.
