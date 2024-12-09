Denver Nuggets Announce Historic Nikola Jokic Achievement
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already a three-time NBA MVP, but is somehow still getting better. Amid his best season yet, Jokic is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Doing this on 56.3% from the field and 50.6% from three-point range, Jokic is truly putting up unprecedented numbers.
These statistical averages are bolstered by the 104 points Jokic scored over the last two games. Scoring 56 points against the Washington Wizards, Jokic followed that with 48 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday, the Nuggets announced that Jokic is the first player in NBA history to have at least 100 points, 30 rebounds, and 15 assists in a two-day span. This is just one of several ways Jokic has made history this season, as the 2023 Finals MVP continues to dominate.
With their win over Atlanta on Sunday, the Nuggets improved to 12–10 on the season. This is not where they want to be, as that record is good for just seventh in the Western Conference, but there is still a lot of season left to make up ground. With Jokic playing at this level, Denver will always be in the mix.
The Nuggets now have a few days off before hosting the LA Clippers on Friday. The Clippers are 2-0 against the Nuggets this season, as Denver will look to hand them a loss on Friday.
