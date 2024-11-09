Denver Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray Injury Update vs. Miami Heat
The Nuggets head into their Friday night home matchup against the Miami Heat on a three-game winning streak, having previously beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. While the Nuggets have dealt with injury problems to start the year, it looks as if they will be getting a return tonight from one of their key players.
After suffering a concussion in the third quarter of their 119-116 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Michael Malone says he expects the star guard Jamal Murray to be available tonight barring any sudden changes during his warmup routine.
Via Vinny Benedetto of the The Denver Gazette: "Michael Malone says the expectation is that Jamal Murray will be available tonight as long as he gets through his pregame routine without issue."
Due to the concussion, Murray has been sidelined during the current Nuggets win streak, making way for nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to fill in for him as the starting point guard. Westbrook joined the Nuggets this past offseason, after being waived by the Jazz and signing a two-year deal in Denver.
Westbrook has averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his three starts, and the Nuggets have won all three games.
If Murray is good to go tonight, he'll look to improve upon his rocky start to the season efficiency-wise. He's currently shooting below 40% from the field and just above 30% from behind the arc, Luckily for Murray the Heat are currently allowing opposing teams to shoot 37.8% from 25-29 feet, which should allow for him to get back in his groove.
Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM PST at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
