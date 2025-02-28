Denver Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Pistons
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in basketball, aside from their past two losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. After seeing their nine-game winning streak come to an end, they'll look to capture a win against the Detroit Pistons, who hold an eight-game winning streak.
After finishing last season with the worst record in the NBA at 14-68, the Pistons are well on their way to a playoff appearance in the Eastern Conference this season. Led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, he'll be going up against Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets MVP candidate. For Friday night, the Nuggets are set to roll out a new starting lineup due to injury.
Due to Aaron Gordon being ruled out with an ankle injury, the Nuggets will insert Zeke Nnaji in his place. Given the move, it appears as if the Nuggets will roll with veteran Russell Westbrook on the bench for the foreseeable future.
As for Nnaji, he's now gone from out of the rotation to back in. During his last start on February 12th against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nnaji finished with 16 points and an impressive four blocks.
With tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST, the Nuggets will look to capture a crucial win over the Pistons and get back to their winning ways to try and regain the second seed in the conference.
