Denver Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Suns
The Denver Nuggets are set to have their last road game before All-Star weekend, as they travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Saturday night. While many teams around the league have changed after the NBA trade deadline, that isn't the case for the Nuggets.
While the Suns were involved in rumors surrounding a trade for Kevin Durant, those never materialized. For the Nuggets, they opted to stay put with their core and look to continue their five-game winning streak after bouncing back from a three-game losing streak. Tonight against the Suns, they'll be without two key starters, prompting a lineup change by Michael Malone.
The Nuggets will roll out a starting five of Jamal Murray, Julian Strawther, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic against the Suns. While Strawther was inserted into the starting lineup in their last contest against the Orlando Magic due to Russell Westbrook being out, Murray will replace the absent Michael Porter Jr.
Saturday night will be just the second career start for Strawther, as the second-year guard from Gonzaga has emerged as a consistent rotation piece for Denver this season, averaging 9.3 points per game.
The Suns, who are 1-3 in their last four games, will now face three of the top five seeds in the Western Conference before heading into the All-Star break. Even shorthanded, Denver can't be counted out.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers