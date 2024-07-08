Denver Nuggets Champion Breaks Silence on Leaving Team
The Denver Nuggets lost an incredibly important part of their roster when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the team for the Orlando Magic in free agency.
Caldwell-Pope was asked about leaving his championship teammates during his first press conference with the Orlando Magic and revealed it was a difficult decision.
"It took a while to think about it," Caldwell-Pope said. "To make my decision on if I'm going to leave or not. There was a sense of me waiting to see if they was gonna come back with an offer, or offer me anything. My first priority is my family, make sure we good at any point."
It looked like Caldwell-Pope had a moment of sadness when describing his thoughts about leaving the Denver Nuggets. Almost immediately after speaking about them, he addressed being on the Orlando Magic.
"But to be apart of this organization, they wanted me just as much as I wanted to be on this squad as well.” Caldwell-Pope said. "That made it much easier to sign, too."
With Caldwell-Pope in the lineup, the Denver Nuggets had the greatest starting five in all of basketball. While the team expects Christian Braun to be the likely replacement for Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup, it's hard to replace a three-point defensive specialist like KCP.
The Denver Nuggets will tremendously miss Kentavious Caldwell-Pope next season, just like they missed Bruce Brown and Jeff Green last season.
