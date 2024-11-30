Denver Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update on Key Starter
The Denver Nuggets have had an up and down start to the new NBA season. 10-7 through their first 17 games, the Nuggets entered Saturday with the fifth-best record in the Western Conference.
Having dealt with some injuries to key players, Denver has needed to find different lineup combinations that work well. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic missed three games earlier this month due to personal reasons, and starting power forward Aaron Gordon has been out since November 6 with a right calf strain.
A very effective role player for the Nuggets, Gordon is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season. Doing so on 52.9% from the field and a career-high 54.5% from three, Gordon has been very impressive in his 7 games.
Speaking with reporters at Saturday’s practice, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone announced an encouraging update on Gordon.
Via Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette: “Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is getting close to a return. AG participated in today’s practice. Status for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers remains uncertain.”
While Gordon does not yet have a status for Sunday’s game against the Clippers, his return to practice is a big step in the right direction. If Denver can get its starting power forward back, it would go a long way towards stabilizing the rotation.
The Nuggets and Clippers will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT at Intuit Dome on Sunday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player