Nuggets' David Adelman Makes Unique Comparison for Aaron Gordon
The Denver Nuggets officially got their first day of training camp off and rolling this week, allowing this new and improved roster to finally take the floor in a full team practice in preparation for the season ahead.
But of course, amid the multiple changes and additions made from the Nuggets this summer, there's many returning pieces on this roster, And one of which–– veteran forward Aaron Gordon, has already started off camp making his usual strong impression on Denver's coaching staff.
Nuggets head coach David Adelman would hand off some praise to Gordon following their first practice of the new year, and gave an interesting comparison to his stnadout forward:
"Aaron [Gordon], he's just like clay," Adelman said.
Why clay? It's because of his elite versatility on both sides of the ball.
"He just changes every year for whatever you need him to be," Adelman continued. "He's got to be the lead ball handler, post people up, play the split game, be the guy that cuts, doesn't get the ball if it's somebody else's shot, and defensively it's the same idea. He's guarded Luka, he's guarded Trae Young, he's guarded every kind of player. He's guarded centers in the playoffs."
"So, what I expect from Aaron is what I see every year, which is whatever we need to do to have the best season possible."
It's hard to disagree with Adelman.
Since arriving in Denver and becoming a vital part of their championship core, Gordon has proven he's not just a flashy dunker. He's a hugely impactful, versatile player on both ends of the floor who plays a critical role next to Nikola Jokic.
Last season, in what was his fifth with the Nuggets, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 53.1% shooting from the field. One aspect of Gordon's game that really began to heat up through his 2024-25 campaign was his three-point shooting efficiency–as he shot a career high 43.3% from deep on 3.4 attempts a night.
If Gordon can keep that offensive prowess rolling as a helping hand for Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt and maintain his standing as perhaps the most impactful defender on the Nuggets' roster, they'll be in good hands to win a lot of games once again this season.