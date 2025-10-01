Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Injury Flares Up on First Day of Training Camp

The Denver Nuggets star was dealing with an injury on the first day of practice.

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Toward the end of the 2024-25 season and into the postseason, the Denver Nuggets were dealing with some unfortunate injuries, but the team is certainly hoping to have a healthier and more successful 2025-26 campaign.

The Nuggets have done an incredible job of building around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, including giving him a reliable backup center in Jonas Valanciunas, which will allow him to get some much-needed rest at times.

However, the Nuggets are already dealing with some injuries on day one of training camp, but luckily, it is nothing significant.

Nikola Jokic's wrist issue

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jokic had a press conference after the first day of training camp, where he showed off his right wrist that was wrapped in ice. While on the surface, this would be a concern, Jokic assures that it is nothing to worry about.

"No [concern]," Jokic said when asked about his wrist. "I'm managing."

Jokic said it is the type of injury that can flare up one day and feel better the next, so it will likely be an issue all season, but he clarifies that it is nothing serious.

Jokic said that this wrist injury started bothering him "six years ago, but it's still here." Of course, it is a slight concern that he has had a problem with his wrist for that long, but it obviously has not messed with him at all, as he has won three NBA MVP awards and led the Nuggets to a championship since then.

Jokic was very positive about Denver's first day of training camp, talking highly of the new-look Nuggets team, but of course, it is very early. The Nuggets bringing in guys like Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. will certainly take time to adjust, but the team is certainly in a much better position moving forward.

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic (15) takes questions during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' top priority heading into the 2025-26 season is undoubtedly keeping Jokic healthy, but luckily, this wrist injury is nothing to worry about. Still, with the addition of Valanciunas, the Nuggets can afford for Jokic to take it easy when he needs to.

At the end of last season, Jokic missed several games with an ankle injury, and the Nuggets were forced to turn to a small-ball lineup, where they went 2-3 in the five-game stretch that he was sidelined. Denver will be in a much better position in those situations for this season.

