Nuggets HC Weighs In on Michael Porter Jr.'s Viral Offseason
Since being shipped off from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason, Michael Porter Jr. has certainly made some waves in the form of a few viral comments and moments throughout an entertaining summer.
Porter appeared as a guest on multiple podcasts, went on various livestreams and interviews to have multiple viral soundbites and quotes, and has simply started to let his personality show out a bit more than what fans were accustomed to seeing during his time in Denver.
From voicing he's spending over $200 a day in New York on Uber rides, to talking about NBA players and the league's gambling issues, even getting into discussions about splitting rent with his ex-girlfriend as a multi-million dollar pro athlete, Porter Jr. has been the center of a fair share of entertainment this summer.
And after a viral summer from Porter Jr., it's clear Nuggets coach David Adelman has even taken notice of his former player's activity since departing from Denver.
During his media day presser, Adelman, among many topics, spoke a bit about Porter Jr. following their trade to ship him to Brooklyn this offseason.
Adelman, of course, gave him his due credit for the time and effort he put in with the Nuggets after being a part of their championship group just two years ago, but also made sure to give subtle mention of his active summer across social media.
"Michael Porter won a championship here, and trading him was good for us financially," Adelman said. "Got a good player back. All of those things. Flexibility. Mike was incredible for us. What he went through with his body, what he gave to the city of Denver, and what he's giving to social media right now is something."
But above all, the Nuggets will be sure to miss Porter's presence– and won't be forgetting his critical role in their championship group from 2023.
"We're going to miss Michael. We're going to miss the uniqueness of him...There's a banner hanging in that gym, and he was a big part of it."
Now, instead of Porter getting those reps in the frontcourt, that'll be handed off to Cam Johnson; a versatile, two-way wing who can help fill out the Denver starting five exactly how Adelman and his group have envisioned it heading into the new season, while Porter gets a bit more responsibility on his shoulders as a core component of the Nets' lineup for the year ahead.
Time will tell how Porter's tenure within his new team with the Nets will wind up panning out, but one thing's for certain: for those watching at home, it'll be nothing short of an entertaining watch to see unfold both on and off the court throughout the season.